Callista Gingrich in the running for Ambassador to the Vatican?

Callista Gingrich possible Vatican ambassador

Michael King , WXIA 10:27 PM. EST January 26, 2017

According to reports by the New York Times, Callista Gingrich, wife of ex-House Speaker Newt Gingrich, is among those in the running to be ambassador to the Vatican. 

President Donald Trump has known the Speaker and Mrs. Gingrich for many years. The two are members of Trump National Golf Club in Cascades, Virginia, about 30 miles northwest of Washington. They have also been guests of Trump's at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. 

While Speaker Gingrich has been one of the president's closest political confidants over the past couple of years, Mr. Gingrich removed himself from the running for secretary of state very early in the transition process after the general election last November. 

While the Catholic Church frowns upon divorce, and Mrs. Gingrich is the third wife of the ex-speaker, others feel that she still may be the right person for the job. There is no indication as to when a final decision may be announced by officials within the Trump White House.

