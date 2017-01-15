Fulton County Commission Chair John Eaves (Photo: 11Alive News)

ATLANTA -- Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves is responding to verbal attacks by President-elect Donald Trump by inviting him to Atlanta.

In a letter to Trump, Eaves asked that Trump not "judge from afar."

"I encourage you to come walk our streets," Eaves said. "I welcome you to meet with those who go to work every day and are determined to beat the odds. I respectfully ask that you talk with local leaders and begin a positive dialogue."

Eaves not only invited Trump to Atlanta but to Fulton County as a whole.

"It would be very beneficial if you came to see the areas of metro Atlanta that you have said are in 'horrible shape' and 'falling apart'," Eaves said.

These words come after a heated exchange between the president-elect and U.S. Representative John Lewis.

Rep. Lewis spoke with NBC's Chuck Todd days before the explosive war of words calling Trump out as not being a "legitimate president" due to alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.

Hours later, Trump fired back at Lewis - and his entire district in Atlanta.

"Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district," Trump said, "which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested)."

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

Those accusations angered many Atlanta officials and local residents. And claims, on the weekend before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, that Lewis, also a famed civil rights leader, is "All talk, talk, talk - no action or results" drew criticism around the country.

At home, in the very church where King once presided, the Rev. Raphael Warnock of Ebenezer Baptist Church is taking the opportunity to condemn the comments of the president elect.

"John Lewis is the hero of Bloody Sunday. He's a member of this congragation and he embodies the civil rights movement," the Rev. Warnock said.

Ebenezer sits in the heart of Lewis's 5th Congressional District.

"Rather than sending nasty tweets, (President-elect Trump) really ought to sit at John Lewis's feet and learn what service, sacrifice and integrity look like," Warnock said.

The mayor Atlanta, Kasim Reed, also took to one of Trump's most well-known arenas - Twitter - to share his disdain for the soon-to-be president's comments.

.@RepJohnLewis is an American hero & a national treasure. Period. Full stop. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/SN9W4uY31c — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) January 14, 2017





That PEOTUS Trump would attack Congressman Lewis on MLK Day weekend for "all talk...no action" when he bled to actually "Make America Great" — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) January 14, 2017

is why far less than half the country supports him at the dawn of his presidency. #HeStoodUpForUs #LetsStandForHim — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) January 14, 2017

The move even led to other members of Congress vowing to boycott the inauguration.

Trump later doubled down and said on Twitter that Lewis "should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S."

Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

Eaves also joined those voices critical of Trump's comments on Lewis.

"Congressman John Lewis is a civil rights icon and American hero who has worked tirelessly for our district and made great strides in improving our quality of life," Eaves said. "We are a proud community that, like many urban areas, face challenges. But we also have many assets, including corporate headquarters, educational institutions and a diverse population."

Lewis has since made clear his decision to boycott the inauguration - a decision to which Vice President-elect Mike Pence responded on Fox News Sunday.

"I was deeply disappointed to see someone of his stature question the legitimacy of Donald Trump's election as president and say he's not attending the inauguration," Pence said. "I hope he reconsiders both positions."

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is also speaking out against Rep. Lewis and asking President Barack Obama to step in.

"To do this to President-elect Trump five days before he puts his hand on the Bible - it's just wrong," said Reince Priebus, the Incoming White House Chief of Staff.

Since the vocal disagreement began, interest in Lewis has soared. In fact, the three part graphic novel "March," co-written by Lewis, is listed as the number one best seller on Amazon as of Sunday afternoon.

Lewis's memoir "Walking in the Wind" is number 2 on the same list.

