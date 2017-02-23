Donald Trump, chairman and president of the Trump Organization speaks at the CPAC Conference, on March 6, 2014 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo: Mark Wilson, Getty Images)

Heaven has a wall and so can you!

That's how we envision the start of the "If Heaven Has a Gate, a Wall and Extreme Vetting, Why Can't America?" panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday.

Former Rep. Bob Beauprez of Colorado will serve as the moderator. Speaking on the panel are Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona and Ken Buck of Colorado, the Heritage Foundation's Mike Gonzales, and the Vernon K. Krieble Foundation's Helen Krieble.

Other panels in the coming days that caught our eye:

The Alt Right Ain't Right at All

When Did WWIII Begin? (a two-parter)

Armed and Fabulous: The New Normal

Facts, Not Feelings: Snowflakes, Safe Spaces and Trigger Warnings

