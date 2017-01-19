D.C. tightening security ahead of inauguration protests - and so is Atlanta

Police push back protesters outside the National Press Club where the Deplorable Ball is being held in Washington, DC on January 19, 2017. / AFP / PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS, This content is subject to copyright.)

ATLANTA -- Just hours away from the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and both local and national authorities are working to increase security.

Right now, security is stepped-up across Washington, D.C. as the district prepares for Thousands of protesters Friday and into the weekend. On Thursday night, Trump addressed a crowd of thousands at a concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memoiral before heading to a private candlelight dinner at Union Station's main hall.

Attendees included top supporters of the Trump-Pence campaign, the transition team and also cabinet members. Here in Atlanta, Several protests and marches against Trump are planned for Friday and Saturday.

The Atlanta Police Department said they anticipate at least 14,000 protesters around the downtown area. They said they are adding extra patrols and traffic units to help handle the marches.

Police recommend taking MARTA to deal with all the congestion.

