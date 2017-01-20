Demonstrators smash windows, throw rocks at officers in DC

Demonstrators smash windows at Starbucks in Washington, January 20, 2017

While inauguration ceremonies for President Donald Trump were taking place on Capitol Hill on Friday, mere blocks away, in northwest Washington, protesters clashed with police and smashed windows.

Demonstrators faced off with at least 100 officers, according to NBC station WRC-TV, and officers used tear gas to try to stop the protesters.

Josh Clothiaux tweeted video of protesters smashing windows at a Starbucks and Bank of America location along K Street in the midst of the protests. Demonstrators reportedly threw rocks and other projectiles at officers.

After 1:30 p.m., demonstrations and clashes with police resumed, just blocks from the inauguration parade route.

According to Pete Williams with NBC News, at least 95 protesters had been arrested as of 2 p.m.

At least three police officers have reportedly injured in the demonstrations so far.

PHOTOS | Inauguration Day Protesters

(© 2017 WXIA)