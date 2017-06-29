Demonstrators to protest at Isakson's Cumberland Blvd offices at noon

Committee chairman Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) questions David Shulkin, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Veterans Affairs on Capitol Hill, February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer, WXIA)

ATLANTA - Demonstrators are planning to protest in front of the Atlanta offices of US Senator Johnny Isakson, in opposition to the proposed changes to health care now before the US Senate.

Several groups are planning the noontime protest at the Cumberland Boulevard offices in an effort to show Isakson and others that they feel the Republican health care alternative to Obamacare presently being debated in the Senate is not an option that should be foisted on the American public.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delayed a vote on the Senate healthcare bill which would repeal and replace Obamacare after it became clear that the legislation was lacking enough votes to bring the bill to the floor on Tuesday.

At least eight senators have come out against the bill, and a handful of others have raised concerns. Republicans can only lose two votes because no Democratic senators are expected to back the bill.

Some of the key issues tied to the GOP's healthcare bill that are causing rifts within the Republican Senate caucus:

Unregulated plans -- Senators Mike Lee of Utah, Ted Cruz of Texas and Rand Paul of Kentucky have all said they want less regulation in healthcare coverage. Lee wants an addition to the bill which would allow insurance companies offering regulated plans to also offer unregulated options.

This would mean that as long as an insurer offers plans covering the minimum plans required by the Affordable Care Act -- including maternity care, substance abuse treatment and prescription drugs -- the insurer could also offer policies which do not include these services. Those plans would cost less because they do not cover as many procedures.

Moderates have a concern because healthier people would be more likely to purchase the cheaper plans with fewer benefits, leaving only older and sicker people to purchase the "regulated coverage," causing those prices to increase. This would essentially do away with the ACA's ban on insurers basing prices on a customer's health status.

Longer phase-out of Medicaid expansion -- 31 states plus the District of Columbia expanded Medicaid enrollment under Obamacare. Medicaid is a joint federal-state program providing health insurance for the poor, disabled and elderly. The current health care bill would decrease funding for the expansion over a three-year period and cap Medicaid funding overall.

Some Republican senators, including Dean Heller of Nevada, support a longer phase-out to ensure the rug is not pulled out from under local residents who received insurance for the first time under the Medicaid expansion. But a longer phase-out means increased federal spending, which the phase-out is designed to reduce. Conservatives feel the Senate bill is expensive enough and not a true repeal of Obamacare; any additional spending is likely to disenfranchise even more senators.

More money for treatment of opioid addiction -- Senators Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Rob Portman of Ohio have expressed concerns about the impact of the bill on the increasing opioid crisis, which has taken a horrific toll on their home states. The Medicaid expansion has allowed those states, along with others to dramatically increase access to addiction treatment for low-income, childless adults who have been heavily affected by the opioid crisis. Phasing out the Medicaid expansion would mean less money for addiction treatment.

Drop effort to defund Planned Parenthood -- Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski have expressed concern that legislation would pull Medicaid funds from Planned Parenthood centers because they also provide abortion. It is currently against the law for federal dollars to fund abortions, but anti-abortion activists want to stop all funding to Planned Parenthood, even for its non-abortion services.

If McConnell removes the funding cut from the bill, he may get support from Murkowski and Collins — though both have expressed concerns over other issues like Medicaid, as well — but he risks alienating conservatives who believe such a provision is a requirement for their vote.

USA Today contributed to this report.

