Do these statements hint at ousted FBI director's testimony?

FBI Director James Comey is sworn prior to testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, May 3, 2017. (Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON -- Anticipation is building for James Comey's testimony on Capitol Hill, Thursday.

We do know some of what he'll say about his meeting with President Donald Trump. Comey's opening statement to the Senate Intelligence Committee was sent out on Wednesday. In it, he outlines nine different interactions with President Trump before his abrupt firing. On Wednesday night, it drew a major reaction from both sides of the aisle.

Examples include one from a Jan. 27 dinner at the White House where Comey wrote: "The president said, 'I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.' I didn't move, speak or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed. We simply looked at each other in silence."

It has some drawing some concerning comparisons.

"Watergate pales, really, in my view compared to what we're confronting now," James Clapper said.

Clapper is the former director of National Intelligence.

Two months after that in Comey's January meeting at the White House, he wrote of another interaction: "He described the Russia investigation as a 'cloud' that was impairing his ability to act on behalf of the country. He asked what we could do to lift the cloud."

On Wednesday, President Trump didn't take questions when he returned to the White House. But his outside counsel released a statement.

"The President is pleased that Mr. Comey has finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the President was not under investigation in any Russian probe," the statement said. "The President feels completely and totally vindicated. He is eager to continue to move forward with his agenda."

Comey will testify that he told the president he was not personally under investigation. Keep in mind, however, that these are just the prepared statements. The committee will also be asking questions.

11Alive will be live-streaming Comey's testimony here at 10 a.m.

Look for a wrap-up of Comey's testimony on 11Alive.com Thursday afternoon.

© 2017 WXIA-TV