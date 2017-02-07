Federal court to hear arguments on Trump travel ban

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What's next for Falcons after Super Bowl heartbreak?
-
Reports: Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter in ATV crash
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Social media "therapy" after Falcons loss
-
Fans welcome Falcons back to Atlanta
-
Video appears to show teacher fighting students
-
Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime performance
-
Stores prepare for Super Bowl rush
-
Deion Sanders talks Falcons on the eve of the Super Bowl
-
Falcons lose to Patriots in OT
More Stories
-
Teen shot and killed in RoswellFeb. 7, 2017, 5:29 a.m.
-
The real reason the Falcons' loss in the Super Bowl…Feb. 6, 2017, 3:54 a.m.
-
Betsy DeVos having her 15 minutes of fame 'at the…Feb. 7, 2017, 7:32 a.m.