Former Ga. governor's convoy involved in accident while surveying Texas damage

US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House April 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

EL CAMPO, Texas -- U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is said to be OK after a major accident during a government tour of hurricane damage in Texas.

According to the Texas Tribune, the former Georgia governor was riding with Texas Agriculture Commission Sid Miller and U.S. House Agriculture Committee Chair Michael Conway. All three are said to be OK after the accident.

A release from the USDA later confirmed that Perdue was leaving a listening session when the accident happened but said that he was in a separate vehicle from the one involved.

A news photographer for the Tribune said that the accident happened in the town of El Campo, Texas when an SUV in the government convoy struck a semi-truck.

In total, three staffers were taken to the hospital but were conscious and talking when they were taken from the scene.

Discussion w/producers in El Campo, TX. Great to see folks coming together, just as in other places hit hard by #Harvey, #Irma & now #Maria. pic.twitter.com/avrlLenVyL — Sec. Sonny Perdue (@SecretarySonny) September 21, 2017

