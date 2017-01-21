George H.W. Bush continues to recover in hospital

President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush listen Dec. 12, 2008, as their son, then-President George W. Bush, delivers the commencement address during the Texas A&M University graduation ceremony in College Station, Texas. (Photo: Saul Loeb, AFP/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush has continued to improve in the intensive care unit and is now breathing well "without any mechanical assistance," a family spokesman said Saturday.

The 92-year-old former president will remain at Houston Methodist Hospital a few more days for observation, according to spokesman Jim McGrath.

Meanwhile, former first lady Barbara Bush, 91, who was also recently admitted to the hospital, could be discharged as early as Sunday.

A press release Saturday stated that the former president’s “spirits are high, and he is looking forward to getting back to a regular schedule."

George H.W. Bush off ventilator, watched inauguration

The 41st president was hospitalized last Saturday with pneumonia. On Wednesday, physicians inserted a breathing tube, a ventilator was employed to assist his breathing and he was moved into intensive care. The tube was removed Friday.

He watched the inauguration of Donald Trump with his family in the hospital.

Bush’s son former President George W. Bush posted online that prayers are working and his parents are "doing much better."

Earlier this week, Barbara Bush was diagnosed with a case of bronchitis after being hospitalized as a "precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing."

On Friday, McGrath said both Bushes showed signs of recovery.

"Mrs. Bush is starting to come off the medicine that she was being administered for her bronchitis," said McGrath.

McGrath also said the former first lady has been checking in on her husband.

"Mrs. Bush just loves the fact that she can just drop in on him," said McGrath.

