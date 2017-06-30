President-elect Donald Trump and Kris Kobach, Kansas secretary of state, pose for a photo following their meeting with president-elect at Trump International Golf Club, November 20, 2016, in Bedminster Township, NJ. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer, WXIA)

ATLANTA - Georgia's Secretary of State's office will provide the Trump Administration's new Election Integrity Commission the state's publicly available voter list. They would not, however, be providing the full range of data the commission was requesting.

Officials from the Trump Administration have requested voter-roll data from all 50 states, including the names, addresses, dates of birth, party affiliation, last four Social Security digits and voter history dating to 2006 for every voter in the state.

The Georgia Secretary of State's office released a statement Friday:

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office will provide the publicly available voter list. As specified in Georgia law, the public list does not contain a registered voter's driver's license number, social security number, month and day of birth, site of voter registration, phone number, or email address.

According to a Washington Post report, once received by the new Election Integrity Commission, headed up by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the data would also be made public.

So far, at least five states -- California, Connecticut, Kentucky, Massachusetts and Virginia -- have said they have no intention of providing the commission with any information at all.

The office of Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday released a statement which said a letter would be sent to all 50 states and the District of Columbia requesting publicly available data from state voter rolls along with feedback on how to improve election integrity.

