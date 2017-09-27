Giant 'Impeach Trump' billboard unveiled on SF Bay Bridge

'IMPEACH' billboard posted at the San Francisco Bay Bridge (NBC News) (Photo: Weber, Brendan (206471379), WXIA)

A billboard to impeach President Donald Trump has popped up on the San Francisco Bay Bridge.

Motorists caught a glimpse of the east-facing video board during the morning commute.

The sign, paid for by the California-based Courage Campaign, shows President Trump and the word 'IMPEACH' in all caps.

The campaign believes he should be removed for attempting to obstruct an investigation, publicly supporting white supremacist violence and more recently, eliminating DACA protection for young immigrants.

The digital sign will remain near the bridge from now until October 1.

No word yet on how Trump feels about the billboard.



