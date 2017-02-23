Hate groups explode on social media

Members of white supremacist groups rally on the steps of the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia on July 18, 2015. (Photo: Eric S. Lesser, EPA)

A study released this week shows that engagement by hate groups on social media has been booming in the last two to three years —and the largest shares of activity are focused on anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim sentiment.

The study titled "Hate on Social Media: A Look at Hate Groups and Their Twitter Presence" was conducted by Safe Home, an organization of home security experts that conducts research aimed at making communities safer. The study used data collected by the Southern Poverty Law Center, a non-profit based in Montgomery, Ala., that tracks hate groups nationwide.

Study authors said in the report that they wanted to see what hate groups were doing on Twitter and who is following them.

"We studied these Twitter accounts to understand not just how hateful sentiment has evolved over the years, but also in which states these comments originate," reads a statement at the beginning of the study.

The research showed that hate groups collected more "likes" to tweets and comments in 2016 than in any other year since 2008. From 2014 to 2015, the number of "likes" on hate group tweets and comments tripled, and from 2015 to 2016 they tripled again.

When Safe Home broke down the hate groups by focus, anti-immigrant groups attracted the highest average number of followers, at 17,569. Anti-Muslim groups came in second, attracting 14,680 followers on average. Those were followed by anti-LGBT groups with an average of 7,032 followers, black separatist groups with an average of 5,537 followers, white supremacists with 3,056 and anti-Semitic groups with an average of 1,524 followers.

Anti-Muslim sentiments dominated the largest number of hate group tweets, with 25,807. Those were followed by anti-immigrant tweets, which numbered 13,292 and anti-LGBT tweets, which numbered 10,240.

The hate group with the largest Twitter following is the Federation for American Immigration Reform, with 72,690 followers, followed by two anti-Muslim groups: Bill Keller Ministries with 65,823 followers and ACT for America, with 58,566 followers.

The organization also took a look at geography of hate groups in its study. Safe Home found there was a higher concentration of hate groups in Arkansas than in any other state. Arkansas logged 7.39 hate groups for every million residents, according to the study. Mississippi was not far behind, with 6.35, followed by Tennessee, which logged 6.21. Northern states such as South Dakota and Montana logged high numbers, too, with 5.82 and 5.81 respectively, according to the report.

Only Alaska and Hawaii showed no hate groups.

Heidi Beirich, who heads the Southern Poverty Law Center's Intelligence Project, which logs hate group data, said she was "not surprised" at the timing of the increases in hate group engagement on social media nor was she surprised by the geography. Beirich said President Trump's campaign promoted anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim sentiment, with promises to build a wall blocking off Mexico and the recent travel ban targeting Muslims. She also said the SPLC's data shows hate group concentrations in the South, so that did not surprise her either.

The White House could not be reached for comment late Wednesday. In recent days, Trump has been embroiled in issues of ethnicity and race. On Tuesday, he visited the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. There, he denounced threats against Jewish community centers across the country and said he would do what he could to promote better race relations.

The moves came after the public criticized Trump last year for dragging his feet to denounce supporter David Duke, former imperial wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. In fact, Trump only did so after repeated requests. His condemnation of the Jewish community center threats came after mounting criticism from political rival Hillary Clinton and others of his failure to say anything about the almost 70 such incidents that have taken place in the last several months.

The top three hate groups generating the most liked tweets were the Federation for American Immigration Reform with an average 50.29 likes, followed by the white supremacist group VDARE with 29.78 likes and the anti-Muslim ACT for America with 20.81 likes.

