Hawaiian island bans smoking in cars with children

Surrounded by supporters, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announces the signing of Bill 70, which prohibits smoking in cars with children present. (Photo: Mayor Kirk Caldwell/Facebook)

HONOLULU -- Plan to light up while on the road with children? You won't be doing that on one Hawaiian island that just banned the practice.

Hawaii NBC affiliate KHNL reports that the island of Oahu has approved a law that bans smoking traditional or electronic cigarettes in a car if a person under 18 is a passenger.

The bill aims to curb the health risks from secondhand smoke.

"Sometimes you wish you didn't have to pass such laws and sign such laws into effect because you would hope that common sense would get people to respond according," Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said in a press conference shared on social media. "But unfortunately, we human beings are not perfect and we make mistakes and sometimes we don't think about the best interests of the public and our own keiki [children]."

KHNL reports that Hawaii and Kauai counties already have similar laws in place.

