Jerry Jones joins Cowboys in briefly taking knee before national anthem against Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones kneels with players prior to the national anthem prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The final game of the NFL's Week 3 schedule, Monday night's contest between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., featured another form of protest three days after President Trump called for league players to be fired for such displays.

Cowboys players and staff members interlocked arms and briefly took a collective knee at midfield before the American flag was unfurled prior to the signing of The Star-Spangled Banner. Cowboys players, coaches and owner Jerry Jones stood together on their sideline as the anthem was performed.

Cardinals players, coaches, and owner Michael Bidwill stood with interlocked arms in one end zone next to military members.

ESPN reported that Dallas and Arizona players had discussed the possibility of a joint demonstration in the days before kickoff, but those plans ultimately did not come to fruition.

The Associated Press estimated more than 200 players protested in some form Sunday in the wake of President Trump's comments. Three teams (Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks) opted not to take the field at all for the anthem.

