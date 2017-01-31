Even magic and politics collided over the weekend as Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling posted an old tweet from Vice President Mike Pence -- which relates to President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning travelers from seven nations from entering the United States enacted over the weekend.
The old tweet, dated December 2015, pointedly indicated Pence's belief at the time, "Calls to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. are offensive and unconstitutional."
Along with posting Pence's old tweet, which the vice president posted when he was governor of Indiana, Rowling also posted a Bible passage from the Book of Matthew: "For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul?"
Critics were very quick to point out that Pence's initial tweet came from 2015, well before Pence, an evangelical Christian, became vice president and that it was OK for him to change his views.
There has been no comment from Pence to Rowling's tweet.
