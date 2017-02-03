John Lewis endorses Keith Ellison as next DNC Chairman

Rep. John Lewis (D-5th Ga.) & Rep. Keith Ellison (D-5th Minn.) (Getty Images) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Rep. John Lewis (D - 5th Ga.) announced Friday that he is endorsing Rep. Keith Ellison (D- 5th Minn.) in his bid to become the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

In a statement, Lewis talked about Ellison's history as an organizer and civil rights champion, and said he felt the Minnesota representative would be the best person to lead the party at a difficult time.

“Keith's long history as an organizer who can energize the grassroots makes him the best choice to lead our party during this critical time,” Lewis said in a statement.

“He knows that sometimes you have to have good trouble. You have to get in the way and raise your voice. But protest must be channeled into electoral and legislative success,” he said.

Ellison, who is the first and only Muslim legislator on Capitol Hill, was the first candidate to enter a crowded race, earning support from top leaders in the Democratic Party, including Senate leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) along with an endorsement from the AFL-CIO.

Ellison enjoys support from former presidential candidate and Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, along with many others. Ellison is primarily locked in a battle with former Labor Secretary Tom Perez who counts among his supporters, former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to the Washington-based newspaper The Hill, Sanders' response to Biden's endorsement of Perez angered a number of Democratic Party officials. In his response, Sanders said that while he respects both men, they are both part of the "failed status-quo approach."

The nearly 450 members of the Democratic National Committee will convene late in February to cast their votes for the next national chairman of the Democratic Party.

