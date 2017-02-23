Kellyanne Conway kicks off CPAC slate of speakers

White House advisor Kellyanne Conway greets guests as she arrives at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, February 23, 2017. ( MIKE THEILER/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: WXIA)

White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway kicked off a busy day at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday.

Conway spoke to the conference Thursday morning, ahead of White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Senior Advisor Steve Bannon.

She defended President Donald Trump's stance on women's rights, saying he's promoted women to powerful positions throughout his career.

"Donald Trump is someone who is not fully understood for how compassionate and what a great boss he is to women," Conway said. "He has been promoting and elevating women in the Trump organization, in the Trump campaign, in the Trump Cabinet -- certainly in the Trump White House. it's just a very natural affinity for him."

She also thanked former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for her public service, and stressed that President Trump has impacted the conservative movement in a positive way.

"Hillary Clinton should be applauded for her willingness to serve publicly," Conway said. "But I think it was very telling this year Mercedes that many women looked past the commonality of gender and were looking for what they shared in terms of issues, ideology, vision and just what they want out of their futures for themselves."

Vice President Mike Pence will be the keynote speaker at the conference Thursday evening.

