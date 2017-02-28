WXIA
Close

Kellyanne Conway puts feet on Oval Office couch; Twitter freaks

Charles Ventura, USA TODAY , KUSA 8:28 AM. EST February 28, 2017

Social media erupted Monday night after Kellyanne Conway, a White House senior adviser, was pictured kneeling on the Oval Office couch to snap a photo of President Trump with leaders of the nation's historically black colleges and universities.

She kept her high heeled shoes on to take the pictures.

Photos | Kellyanne Conway's couch moment

The moment sparked an array of emotions and memes from all sides of the viral spectrum:

Pokemon GO?

Follow us on Snapchat?

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

Copyright: USA TODAY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories