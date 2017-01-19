Pre-Inauguration Make America Great celebration at Lincoln Memorial

A Make America Great pre-inauguration celebration is underway at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Still from NBC VIDEO) (Photo: NBC)

WASHINGTON -- Inauguration festivities are underway!

President-elect Donald is expected to speak at a Make America Great celebration at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall, less than 24-hours from officially taking the oath of office and becoming the 45th President of the United States.

RELATED | A quick viewer's guide to the Trump inauguration

PHOTOS | Pre-inauguration event for President-elect Donald Trump

PHOTOS | Behind the scene preps for 2017 inauguration

(© 2017 WXIA)