Pre-Inauguration Make America Great celebration at Lincoln Memorial

11Alive Staff , WXIA 6:32 PM. EST January 19, 2017

WASHINGTON -- Inauguration festivities are underway!

President-elect Donald is expected to speak at a Make America Great celebration at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall, less than 24-hours from officially taking the oath of office and becoming the 45th President of the United States.

