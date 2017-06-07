Local reaction to Trump's selection of Wray as FBI Director

ATLANTA - Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump announced former Assistant Attorney General Christopher Wray as his pick to be FBI director.

The formal selection announcement came from the White House early Wednesday afternoon.

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate Christopher A. Wray for the position of Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Mr. Wray is currently a partner at King & Spalding, an international law firm.



Mr. Wray has been recognized throughout his career as a leader in the field of white-collar criminal defense and government investigations. As Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Criminal Division at the Department of Justice from 2003 to 2005, Mr. Wray helped address the surge of corporate fraud scandals that plagued our financial markets. Upon his departure from the Department, Mr. Wray received the Edmund J. Randolph Award, the Department’s highest honor for public service and leadership. Mr. Wray graduated cum laude from Yale University in 1989 and received his law degree from Yale Law School in 1992.



“I am proud to announce Christopher as my choice as the Director of the FBI. During his previous service at the Department of Justice, Christopher was the leader of major fraud investigations, and was a key part of the team overseeing the Justice Department’s actions in the war on terrorism following the 9/11 attacks,” said President Trump. “He is an impeccably qualified individual, and I know that he will again serve his country as a fierce guardian of the law and model of integrity once the Senate confirms him to lead the FBI.



“It is a great honor to be selected by the President to return to the Department of Justice as Director of the FBI,” said Mr. Wray. “I look forward to serving the American people with integrity as the leader of what I know firsthand to be an extraordinary group of men and women who have dedicated their careers to protecting this country.”

► RELATED | President Trump nominates new FBI Director with Atlanta ties

► MORE | Four things to know about Christopher Wray, President Trump's FBI director pick

US Sen. David Perdue (R-Georgia) released a statement late Wednesday morning in support of the president's decision, citing Wray's experience with the 9/11 attacks and the Enron scandal.

“Today President Trump chose former Atlanta federal prosecutor, Christopher Wray, to lead our nation’s highest law enforcement agency. Mr. Wray has proven he is dedicated to upholding our nation’s laws and seeking justice. His work with DOJ on major cases like the Enron scandal and September 11th terrorist attacks make him an ideal candidate for this very important job.”

Former Democratic Georgia Senator Sam Nunn echoed Perdue's support of Wray, and emphasized his integrity and fairness.

“I strongly support Chris Wray’s nomination to lead the FBI. Chris is an outstanding lawyer who is known in the legal community for his integrity, his commitment to the rule of law, and his independent thinking. I have known Chris for many years. His commitment to fairness and justice gives me confidence that he will put the country first in every decision that he makes.”

© 2017 WXIA-TV