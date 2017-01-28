Local voices grow louder over immigration, travel policies.

Looking down an escalator at the main TSA area at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in January 2012 (Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

A controversial immigration plan that has already caused major hold-ups for travelers coming into America is also sparking a heated debate in metro Atlanta.

As some still awaited their chance to leave Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday, local leaders arrived to speak directly with Customs and Board Patrol agents to find out what could be done to solve the issues facing at least 10 travelers who were temporarily detained at America's busiest airport.

Both Rep. Hank Johnson and Rep. John Lewis arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson late Saturday. Lewis also released a statement that read:

“I am deeply concerned to hear that permanent residents of the state of Georgia and dozens of others who have immigrated legally to this country—submitting to all the laws, rules and regulations required—were detained at the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta today. Apparently, they had visited relatives who remained in their native land, and one day after an executive order issued from the White House blocked access to this country, lawful permanent residents have been detained.

“People immigrate to America because they are inspired by our commitment to justice and democracy. To treat as strangers these law-abiding immigrants, to whom we as a nation have seen fit to grant permanent status, is a stain on the integrity of our country and threatens the democratic principles this nation stands for. This is a dark hour for America. We must all be vigilant in this time and work persistently without ceasing to ensure that fairness, freedom, and justice prevail in the United States of America.”

Just over an hour after a federal judge ruled to freeze restrictions from the Trump administration's immigration plan, a local spokesperson for the Trump National Diversity Coalition out of Roswell fired back with. Bruce LeVell responded with:

“For the last 8 years, radical liberals have weakened our borders, made deals with terrorist countries and jeopardized American security interests. President Trump’s executive order is exactly what our nation needs to ensure that radical islamic terrorism finds no safe harbor on American soil. Protecting American lives is the single biggest priority of any American president, and I am proud to stand with President Trump as he works to protect our nation and Georgia families.”

And they're not the only members of the public and government who plan to make their voice heard. 11Alive has since learned of a protest planned at Hartsfield Jackson - one that joins others at major airports across the country.

