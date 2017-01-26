Madeleine Albright: 'I stand ready to register as a Muslim'

Former secretary of state Madeleine Albright delivers remarks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 26, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright — citing her varied religious background — said in a Wednesday tweet she's ready to register as a Muslim.

I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian & found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in #solidarity. — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) January 25, 2017

Albright, the first woman to run the State Department under former President Bill Clinton, joined thousands of people who have pledged to register as a Muslim. It's a push back against Trump's support of a Muslim registry on the campaign trail. The president's chief of staff Reince Priebus has since said Trump has no plans for a Muslim registry.

The website www.registerus.today has collected more than 30,000 pledges from people who said they'll register as a Muslim in order to support the faith.

"We pledge to stand together with Muslims across the country, and around the world," the website reads. "Because when we stand as one, no American can be singled out by their race, religion, income, gender identity, or sexual orientation."

Albright also tweeted her support for refugees, saying in a tweet, "There is no fine print on the Statue of Liberty. America must remain open to people of all faiths & backgrounds. #RefugeesWelcome."

There is no fine print on the Statue of Liberty. America must remain open to people of all faiths & backgrounds. #RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/4LvMiZTRJJ — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) January 25, 2017

The tweet comes amid news Trump is poised to suspend America's refugee program, which would halt the flow of people to the U.S. escaping religious, political and ethnic persecution

