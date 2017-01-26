Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Tuesday proposed legalizing gay marriage. (GETTY IMAGES)

WASHINGTON — President Trump's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico drove a diplomatic divide between the two countries Thursday, as Mexican counterpart Enrique Peña Nieto canceled a scheduled meeting with the new American president.

"This morning we have informed the White House I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday," Peña Nieto said.

Trump broached the possibility of cancellation in a pair of tweets earlier Thursday that also complained about trade relations, saying that "the U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers of jobs and companies lost."

He added: "If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting."

Peña Nieto, who had been scheduled to meet with Trump on Jan. 31, canceled after publicly condemning Trump's executive order Wednesday authorizing construction of the wall.

Again rejecting Trump's claim that Mexico will finance the barrier, Peña Nieto said that "I regret and reject the decision of the U.S. to build the wall."

Trump has also claimed that Mexico is getting the better of the United States, but the trade deficit can also be seen as a sign of economic strength.

Mexico's economic problems are also among the reasons that so many of its citizens want to come to the United States.

Trump's wall has been a topic of contention between the two countries for months, even as the then-candidate visited Mexico City for a meeting with Peña Nieto in August.

Peña Nieto, who took domestic criticism for hosting Trump at that meeting, was under internal pressure to forgo a trip to Washington to meet with the new president.

Trump has not specified how Mexico might pay for his wall, either through a direct levy or some kind of user fee, but said that will be the topic of upcoming negotiations with Mexican officials. "We'll be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make from Mexico," Trump claimed in an interview with ABC News.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump has been very clear and consistent about his wall plan, and "he understands there are diplomatic challenges."

Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said Thursday that cancellation of the Trump-Peña Nieto meeting will create all kinds of uncertainty around the bi-lateral relationship.

A former president of Mexico, Vicente Fox, echoed the current government's claim that it will never pay for the wall, and poked Trump in a Twitter post.

"Donald, don't be self-indulgent," Fox tweeted. "Mexico has spoken, we will never ever pay" for the wall.

PHOTOS: Scenes from President Trump's inaugural balls

(© 2017 USA TODAY)