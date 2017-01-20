WXIA
Close

Michelle Obama side-eyeing Melania Trump is Inauguration Day's best meme

Donald Trump sworn in as president

Maeve McDermott , USATODAY , WXIA 3:33 PM. EST January 20, 2017

The Internet is commemorating Michelle Obama's final morning as First Lady by turning her into a #NeverTrump meme.

Before Donald Trump's presidential swearing-in Friday morning, he and Melania met the Obamas at the White House for a pre-inauguration coffee ceremony. And as the two first families posed for photos together, Melania handed Michelle Obama a gift box wrapped in Tiffany blue.

PHOTOS: The Obamas and the Trumps at inauguration

While the meeting was perfectly diplomatic, screengrabs of Michelle's expression became an instant meme.

RELATED | Inside Barack Obama's final hours in the White House

Is that a side-eye, or just a bad camera angle? You be the judge.
 

Michelle also shared this classic glance with Hillary Clinton.

And this ever-so-slight grimace.

And ended the ceremony with this straight-armed hug.

(© 2017 WUSA)

WXIA

Vandalism, fires, & dozens of arrests in DC inauguration protests

WXIA

Trump says 'American carnage' and Twitter responds

WXIA

Trump: 'The forgotten ... will be forgotten no longer'

WXIA

Full text of President Donald J. Trump's inauguration speech

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories