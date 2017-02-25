Protests mount in Atlanta over looming repeal of Affordable Care Act

ATLANTA -- Hundreds took to the streets of Atlanta on Saturday urging that the Affordable Care Act be protected.

Organizers want to encourage lawmakers to fight to preserve the program signed into law by the previous administration.

Senator Vincent Fort and the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southeast spoke at the rally.

"Repeal and replace" has been the mantra of many conservative lawmakers since the act was first signed into law. And for the first time since it was put into place, there is a strong possibility that it will be repealed.

However, those on the other side of the aisle are pushing back. The move to take down the ACA also comes on the heels of new data reported by USA TODAY showing the act is at its highest favorability in 7 years. The finding comes from a Kaiser Family Foundation survey released on Friday of 1,160 people taken the previous week that shows the ACA is as popular as it's been since the summer of 2010.

USA TODAY reports that 48 percent of those who were surveyed now have favorable views of the act - though people are still split on whether to repeal the law or not. Overall it appears that the biggest shift has been among independents as the two major parties remain in lockstep on opinions of the act.

Far fewer are in favor of a repeal at this point without details of a replacement plan the survey says.

The latest from Republicans on an alternative to the ACA indicates a strong focus on insurance plans with a health savings account - which has become increasingly more common among U.S. employers. The goal appears to be encouraging patients to save and shop for care. But the Associated Press also reports that these plans also push patients to skip care to avoid debt.

However, details on a replacement are still limited - though many are now looking to Georgia's Tom Price, now the Health and Human Services Secretary, to provide that strategy.

