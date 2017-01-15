Protests mount in Atlanta amid push to dismantle Obamacare

ATLANTA -- A few hundred people took to the streets of downtown Atlanta Sunday, joining thousands across the country, denouncing Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

"It's been reasonable, it's been helpful," said Gina Webb, a freelance writer who relies on the ACA to afford health insurance.

"It's kept me going to the doctor, which I wouldn't do when I had to pay the premium I was paying before I was on the ACA."

Today's rally started at the CNN Center. It was held in conjunction with similar protests across the country.

The rallies appear to be a last ditch effort to save the outgoing President's signature achievement.

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. This past week, both houses of the Republican-led Congress took those first steps.

"The Affordable Care Act in the state of Georgia has really allowed a lot of people that otherwise, wouldn't be able to get insurance, get insurance," said Emily Herndon, a primary care physician.

According to the government website, the ACA provides more than 580,000 Georgians with access to health insurance.



