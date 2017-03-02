WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions answers questions during a press conference at the Department of Justice on March 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions addressed the calls for him to recuse himself from Russia investigations after reports surfaced of meetings he had with the Russian ambassador during the U.S. presidential campaign. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced during a press conference Thursday that he is recusing himself of any Justice Department investigations into alleged Russian interference during the 2016 election.

The move comes after new information came to light that Sessions had conversations with the Russian ambassador during the election season. Trump has said that he "wasn't aware" of those communications.

After the news conference, Sessions issued the following statement:

“During the course of the confirmation proceedings on my nomination to be Attorney General, I advised the Senate Judiciary Committee that ‘[i]f a specific matter arose where I believed my impartiality might reasonably be questioned, I would consult with Department ethics officials regarding the most appropriate way to proceed.’

“During the course of the last several weeks, I have met with the relevant senior career Department officials to discuss whether I should recuse myself from any matters arising from the campaigns for President of the United States.

“Having concluded those meetings today, I have decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States.

“I have taken no actions regarding any such matters, to the extent they exist.

“This announcement should not be interpreted as confirmation of the existence of any investigation or suggestive of the scope of any such investigation.

“Consistent with the succession order for the Department of Justice, Acting Deputy Attorney General and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Dane Boente shall act as and perform the functions of the Attorney General with respect to any matters from which I have recused myself to the extent they exist.”

