READ FULL immigration memo calling for National Guard roundup

Friday morning, the Associated Press cited a Trump Administration draft memo from Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly which would implement an executive order signed by President Donald Trump regarding border patrol and immigration enforcement.

The memo says the proposed policy is designed to implement new measures to "deter illegal immigration and facilitate the detection, apprehension, detention and removal of aliens who have no lawful authority to enter or remain in the United States."

Shortly after news of the draft memo was announced by the AP Friday morning, White House officials pushed back. Press Secretary Sean Spicer took to Twitter, saying "This is not true. DHS also confirms it is 100% false."

This is not true. DHS also confirms it is 100% false https://t.co/MFIJci7XaU — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) February 17, 2017

A short time later, the Associated Press released the actual 11-page draft memo itself, which we have posted below.

The memo says it was geared toward the four states that border Mexico -- California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas -- along with the states that border those four: Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

The draft memo suggests that up to 100,000 National Guard troops could be mobilized in the 11 states to round up unauthorized immigrants, according to the Associated Press. Governors of the states names would have a choice whether or not to have their guard troops participate, according to the memo.

"To maximize participation by state and local jurisdictions in the enforcement of federal immigration law, I am directing the Director of ICE to engage with all willing and qualified law enforcement jurisdictions for the purpose of entering into agreements under section 287(g) of the INA. Additionally, I am directing the Commissioner of CBP and the Director of ICE to immediately engage with the Governors of the States adjacent to the land border with Mexico and those States adjoining such border States for the purpose of entering into agreements under section 287(g) of the INA to authorize qualified members of the State National Guard, while such members are not in federal service, or qualified members of a state militia or state defense force under the command of the Governor, to perform the functions of an immigration officer in relation to the investigation, apprehension, and detention of aliens in the United States."

The memo also goes on to mention the construction of "a wall or similar physical barrier" as being a necessary border security deterrent for the nation's southern border.

"A wall or similar physical barrier along the southern border is necessary to deter and prevent the illegal entry of aliens and is a critical component of the President's overall border security strategy. Congress has mandated the construction of physical barriers at the border to prevent illegal immigration in several statutory provisions, including the Secure Fence Act of 2006, Pub. L. 109-367. Consistent with the will of Congress and the need to secure the border in the national interest, the Under Secretary for Science and Technology, in conjunction with the appropriate executive departments and agencies, and non-governmental entities having relevant expertise, shall immediately begin planning, design, and construction of a wall or similar physical barrier along the land border with Mexico in accordance with existing law, in the most appropriate location and utilizing appropriate materials and technology to most effectively achieve operational control of the border."

It also notes that the Department of Homeland Security "has an obligation to perform its mission in a transparent and forthright manner."

A spokesperson for Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal said Friday afternoon that the governor had not received any draft memo to review, and would not be able to comment on the notion of National Guard troops being used for immigration enforcement without reviewing the actual document.

More than 600 people were arrested around the nation last week by ICE agents in what authorities called routine operations but what many fear is a significant crackdown.

