READ: Tom Price's resignation letter and White House statement

Tom Price's resignation letter

Here is Tom Price's full resignation letter and the White House statement.

"Dear Mr. President,

"It is an honor and privilege to serve you as the Secretary of Health and Human Services. Under your leadership, the Department is working aggressively to improve the health and well-being of all Americans. This includes working to reform a broken health care system, empower patients, reduce regulatory burdens, ensure global health security, and tackle clinical priorities such as the opioids epidemic, serious mental illness and childhood obesity.

"I have spent 40 years both as a doctor and public servant putting people first. I regret that the recent events have created a distraction from these important objectives.

"Success on these issues is more important than any one person. In order for you to move forward without further disruption, I am officially tendering my resignation as the Secretary of Health and Human Services effective 11:59 pm on Friday, September 29, 2017.

"You may rest assured that i will continue to support your critical priorities going ahead because failure is not an option for the American people.

"Yours truly,

Tom Price"

The official White House statement:

"Secretary of Health and Human Services Thomas Price offered his resignation earlier today and the President accepted. The President intends to designate Don J. Wright of Virginia to serve as Acting Secretary, effective at 11:59 p.m. on September 29, 2017. Mr. Wright currently serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health and Director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion."

