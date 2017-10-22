Report: Jimmy Carter 'available' to help Trump with North Korea

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 20: Former President Jimmy Carter discusses his cancer diagnosis during a press conference at the Carter Center on August 20, 2015 in Atlanta, (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images) (Photo: Jessica McGowan, Custom)

WASHINGTON -- President Trump has one very qualified job candidate-in-waiting.

The eager applicant is a former President who has worked with North Korea on numerous occasions.

Jimmy Carter, in a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times, said he is willing to undertake a diplomatic mission to North Korea to discuss its nuclear weapons program.

Carter told the Times he had discussed the North Korea issue with H.R. McMaster, Trump's national security adviser.

“I told him that I was available if they ever need me,” Carter said.

The 93-year-old former President struck a deal with Kim Jong-Un's grandfather back in 1994, despite the objections of then-President Clinton.

Carter calls the current North Korean leader "unpredictable." He admits to being nervous.

"I think he's now got advanced nuclear weaponry that can destroy the Korean Peninsula and Japan, and some of our outlying territories in the Pacific, maybe even our mainland," Carter told the Times.

The former President also came to the defense of President Trump.

“I think the media have been harder on Trump than any other president certainly that I’ve known about,” Carter told New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd. "I think they feel free to claim that Trump is mentally deranged and everything else without hesitation.”

RELATED | Carter: The media has been harder on Trump than predecessors

Carter also defended Trump against claims that the current president's aggressive style is souring U.S. relations with the world. “Well, he might be escalating it but I think that precedes Trump,” he told the Times. “The United States has been the dominant character in the whole world and now we’re not anymore. And we’re not going to be. Russia’s coming back and India and China are coming forward.”

© 2017 USATODAY.COM