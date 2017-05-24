Reporter alleges he was ‘body slammed' by Montana GOP candidate

Republican candidate Greg Gianforte (Photo: Courtesy photo)

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A political reporter for the Guardian was allegedly assaulted by Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate in the Montana U.S. House race, Wednesday evening in Bozeman, the reporter announced via Twitter.

"Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses," Ben Jacobs wrote on Twitter.

"There was a local TV crew there when Gianforte body slammed me."

There was a local TV crew there when Gianforte body slammed me. Audio is posting soon at @GuardianUS — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017

In an emailed statement to the Tribune, Gianforte spokesman Shane Scanlon said Jacobs initiated the confrontation when he entered an interview uninvited.

"The Guardian's Ben Jacobs entered the office without permission, aggressively shoved a recorder in Greg's face, and began asking badgering questions. Jacobs was asked to leave. After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs declined. Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face. Jacobs grabbed Greg's wrist, and spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground. It's unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ," Scanlon wrote.

Wednesday's incident comes just one day before the special election in which Gianforte is running against Democratic candidate Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks. Polls thus far have shown Gianforte with a single-digit lead over Quist.

"The Gallatin County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating allegations of an assault involving Greg Gianforte," Sheriff Brian Gootkin said in a statement Wednesday night.

Whitney Bermes, reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle confirmed via Twitter that the sheriff's office and medics were on scene.

"I'm sick and tired of you guys. The last time you were here you did the same thing," Gianforte is allegedly heard on audio posted by the Guardian.

"You just body slammed me and broke my glasses," Jacobs is heard responding.

"Get the hell out of here," Gianforte says.

The Guardian in the last month has written stories covering Montana's special election, such as "GOP candidate has financial ties to US-sanctioned Russian companies."

