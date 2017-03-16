Russian spy ship spotted off Ga. coast

The Viktor Leonov CCB-175, a Russian Navy intelligence warship, is docked to a pier in Old Havana January 20, 2015 in Havana, Cuba. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE KINGS BAY, Ga. -- U.S. officials don't appear to be too concerned about a Russian spy ship spotted off the Georgia coast on Wednesday.

NBC news reports the SSV-175 Viktor Leonov was spotted about 20 nautical miles off the coast of Georgia on Wednesday after a previous sighting near Connecticut in February.

The vessel's path was outside of U.S. waters and considered completely legal. As NBC previously reported, the ship is equipped with outdated electronic eavesdropping gear that is primarily used to monitor radio communications such as ship-to-ship, ship-to-shore and commercial radio.

An official told NBC that the U.S. military isn't any more concerned about this visit than they have been with any other that they've seen in the past.

It's not the first time Russian ships have wandered off the coast of Georgia - home of a major Navy submarine base, Kings Bay in the southeastern part of the state.

In 2015, U.S. intelligence officials closely monitored a Russian research ship, the Yantar, that came near the base. However, officials privy to reports on this particular ship told the Washington Times that that it may have been equipped with deep-sea surveillance technology and undersea cable-cutting equipment.

