Sally Yates details her side of her firing as acting attorney general

ATLANTA - Former acting US attorney general Sally Yates appeared at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Aspen, Colorado on Tuesday, and discussed, at length, the events surrounding the first travel ban enacted by the Trump Administration in late January.

Yates said she learned of the initial enactment of the travel ban on a Friday evening as she was headed to the airport. An assistant telephoned her to let her know that news was breaking on the Internet that the White House was instituting a travel ban.

"You're not going to believe this, but I was just on the New York Times website, and it looks like the president has instituted some sort of travel ban," Yates said she was told in the phone call. "That's how we found out about it at the Department of Justice."

Over the course of that weekend, Yates said she looked at the language of the executive order and tried to determine whether or not the order itself was actually lawful. She said her instructions at that point were that she and her staff were able to defend on "procedural grounds" but a discussion of the constitutionality of the order had not yet taken place.

By the following Monday morning, Yates said she learned that on Tuesday, she and her staff would have to defend the constitutionality of the order.

After an exhausting staff meeting on that Monday, Yates said she was not convinced that the president's executive order was lawful or constitutional. She ultimately came to the conclusion that defending the travel ban would involve sending Justice Department lawyers into court to say the ban had nothing to do with religion, and everything to do with national security.

"Came ultimately to the conclusion that our defending this travel ban would require me to send lawyers from the Department of Justice into court to say that this travel ban had nothing to do with religion," Yates said. "It was all based on national security, nothing to do with religion. And I did not believe that to be a defense that was grounded in truth. I couldn't send Department of Justice lawyers in to defend something based on a defense I did not believe was grounded in truth."

Yates said she believes that despite the belief by many that she should have simply resigned if she felt she could not have supported the president's position, she felt that would not have been doing her job.

She said that would have certainly been the "easy thing to do," and would have protected her personal integrity, but it would not have protected the integrity of the Department of Justice.

Which is why, she said, late that Monday afternoon, she issued the directive to the Department of Justice "unless and until" she was convinced it was lawful that the department would not defend the travel ban. By late that evening, the White House fired Yates.



