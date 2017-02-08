Sen. Warren silenced while reading Coretta Scott King letter

MANCHESTER, NH - OCTOBER 24: U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during a campaign rally with democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at St Saint Anselm College on October 24, 2016 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Custom)

During the second Senate all-nighter in a row this week, US Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was forced to cut short her speech criticizing the nomination of Alabama Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general. Why? She was reading from a 1986 letter by Coretta Scott King which strongly condemned Sessions for his response to black voting rights efforts.

As Warren read from the letter in a nearly empty Senate chamber, she was interrupted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) with an objection directed to the chair.

McConnell cited the Senate's Rule XIX, which says senators "directly or indirectly, by any form of words impute to another Senator or to other Senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator."

"The senator (Warren) has impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama, as warned by the chair," McConnell said in his admonition from the Senate floor. "Senator Warren quote, said, 'Senator Sessions has used the awesome power of his office to chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens.' I call the Senator to order under the provisions of Rule XIX."

Warren was flabbergasted.

"Mr. President, I am surprised that the words of Coretta Scott King are not suitable for debate in the United States Senate. I ask leave of the Senate to continue my remarks," she said.

The Senate President asked, "Is there objection?"

McConnell was not finished with Warren.

"I object," he said.

The Senate voted along partisan lines to admonish Warren, which effectively blocks her from speaking during the remainder of the debate on Sessions. The Senate is expected to vote on Sessions' nomination on Wednesday.

"She has been warned multiple times (not just today)," McConnell spokesman Don Stewart told NBC News. "And after additional warning today, she was found in violation of the rule. She appealed the ruling and lost."

Tonight @SenateMajLdr silenced Mrs King's voice on the Sen floor - & millions who are afraid & appalled by what's happening in our country. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 8, 2017

It's a sad day in America when a United States senator is rebuked and silenced for quoting Coretta Scott King on the senate floor. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who claims that Warren has impugned Sessions' character, has actually attacked the character of the widow of Martin Luther King Jr. who spoke her truth and is not here to defend herself. How shameful! What is it about the voices of marginalized people, including women - dead or alive - that is so deeply offensive to Trump and his co-conspirators in the US Senate? Ironically, the senate confirmed tonight that the concerns of women, African Americans and others will be dismissed by this nomination and this nominee.

Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor of Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King's husband, Dr. Martin Luther King was pastor, issued a statement, denouncing McConnell's actions in rebuking Warren, and accused him of attacking the character of Dr. King's widow, "who spoke her truth and is not here to defend herself."

Warnock says that through McConnell's actions, the senate confirmed that the concerns of women, African Americans and others will be dismissed by Sessions.

