Senator Johnny Isakson takes questions from home in telephone town hall

MARIETTA, Ga. -- From his home in Marietta, recovering from back surgery, Senator Johnny Isakson took questions during a 1-hour telephone town hall.

"I've called lots of time to your office and left and been very frustrated about getting through to either you or Senator Perdue," one constituent said

Isakson said the sheer quantity of calls had a lot to do with that.

"That's because some weeks during the confirmation process we've gotten 27,000 calls a week," he said.

Despite some constituent frustration, he didn't hide from any of the tough questions.

"I have concern about Russian influence in our government," another resident said.

Isakson responded that “the Russians are not to be trusted and always to be watched.”

The senator also answered a question about Attorney General Jeff Sessions recusing himself from an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"The Jeff Sessions issue kind of came to a head this afternoon where at 4:00,” he said. “The attorney general had a press conference saying he's going to recuse himself from the investigations with regard to Russia so that issue is now solved."

Nobody asked about calls for Sessions to resign. Isakson went on to address that potential investigation into Russia and its possible connection to the Trump campaign.

"I want to find out what they knew, I want the two committees to report what they knew and then as a member of the Senate and the members of the House in Georgia we'll have a chance to vote on whether or not to go to an indictment or go to another investigation,” he said.

Toward the end of the call, someone asked the senator if he would call on the president to release his tax returns and put his business in a true blind trust.

"The best antiseptic is for disease is sunshine,” he said. “If you have sunshine shining, you have full disclosure, you'll always have a better government or a better business than if you don't.

It’s a recommendation he expanded to much more than the presidency.

"That's my recommendation for all people running for office," he said.

