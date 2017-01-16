Shepard Fairey's inauguration poster: The meaning behind the 'We the People' art

This is one of the prints commissioned by the Amplifier Foundation for the "We the People" campaign. (Photo: Print by Shepard Fairey, Amplifier Foundation)

Eight years after the red-white-and-blue "HOPE" poster of Barack Obama, that promise of change that united millions of voters might feel like a distant memory — especially after such a bitterly divisive presidential campaign led by billionaire Donald Trump.

Progressives have a new poster child, or series of poster children, for hope. It's not President-elect Trump or his cabinet picks, but a diverse cast of Americans featured in the "We the People" art campaign.

"We the People” has traditionally meant ‘everybody’; all of us," said Jessica Sabogal, a Colombian-American muralist involved in the campaign. "It was the unifying phrase that America was founded upon."

Sabogal joined Shepard Fairey, the artist behind the 2008 Obama poster, and others commissioned by the Amplifier Foundation, a progressive coalition of activists and artists. Their prints, which will be distributed across Washington, D.C. on Inauguration Day, feature Americans from various backgrounds. A black boy with a full head of hair. A Native American woman raising her fist. A Muslim woman sporting a red-white-and-blue hijab.

Authorities estimate Washington, D.C., will attract up to a million people for the inauguration and parade, and additional throngs of protesters this week, the Washington Post reported. Thousands of people are traveling from across the country, from activists taking the bus to the Million Woman March to motorcyclists rolling into join Bikers for Trump.

Ali Geiser, campaign manager for the Amplifier Foundation said the "We the People" campaign isn't protesting the inauguration, but simply promoting unity in the face of partisan gridlock. Still, the campaign has taken shape as progressives lambast Trump for his vows to build a border wall, deport undocumented immigrants and launch a Muslim immigrant registry, among other things.

"We're demonstrating that we're going to stand behind the message of love and that we're going to stand behind the message of unity," Geiser said. "We're demonstrating what we see in 'We the People.'"

Because of restrictions on signs in the city, the foundation plans to take out full-page ads in the Washington Post, as well as other newspapers in the D.C. area, so demonstrators can carry them. The foundation also plans to distribute placards at Metro stops and other drop-off spots.

In 2008, Fairey's "HOPE" poster went viral as Obama ran for president calling for change. Fairey said in a statement that the poster was as much a response to the negativity and fear he saw during the Bush administration as it was an endorsement of the Democratic senator from Illinois. But in 2015, Fairey told Esquire in 2015 that the president fell short of his expectations.



Artist Shepard Fairey unveils his portrait of US President-elect Barack Obama before it was installed at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington on January 17, 2009. The portrait that came to symbolize the historic campaign of Obama made its permanent home at the National Portrait Gallery. Obama warned of "difficult days" ahead before heralding his new era of change, by rolling back the years on a pre-inaugural slow train to Washington. AFP PHOTO/Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD, 2009 AFP)

Fairey endorsed Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton, Obama's former secretary of State, in the Democratic presidential primaries.

This time around, the artists are responding to a wave of fear by illustrating what their subjects have in common: their American identity. The print of a woman in a hijab, for example, comes at a time when the Islamophobia is widespread; some women are stereotyped as Islamic terrorists and harassed for wearing their hijab in public.

Photographer Ridwan Adhami's portrait of the woman, which Fairey used for his print, confronts that fear head-on. Adhami named his photograph, "I Am America."

"We the people is us. It’s the collective us," Adhami said in a statement. "All of us that are unified by our humanity.”

Fairey said he hopes that sense of humanity will trump the fear that's gripped people across the country.

"We frequently focus on our differences but really have so much more in common: common humanity, love of our children, desire for a peaceful life," he said. "Let’s focus on what we can do together even though we may not all look the same.”

(© 2017 WXIA)