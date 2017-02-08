Spicer falsely says Atlanta hit by Islamist terror attack

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions from reporters during the daily press briefing at the White House February 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, pointed to Atlanta several times recently while defending President Donald Trump's executive order limiting travel from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Spicer mentioned Atlanta alongside cities where Islamist terrorism has been carried out.

From national talk shows to a briefing at the White House, Spicer has repeated his comments several times.

The Islamist terror attack in San Bernardino and the Islamist terror attack at the Boston Marathon are both well known, but what we cannot find is any indication an Islamist terror attack in Atlanta.

"What do we say to the family that loses somebody to a terrorist -- whether it's Atlanta, or San Bernardino or the Boston Bomber? Those people each of whom had gone out to a country and then come back," Spicer said while speaking to ABC News' Martha Raddatz on the January 29 edition of This Week about the White House's controversial executive order limiting travel.

Spicer made similar comments on the January 30 edition of MSNBC's Morning Joe. He was asked if the president signed the travel ban because of a specific threat.

"Too many of these cases that have happened whether you're talking about San Bernardino, Atlanta," Spicer said.

"Did you have information that something like that was going to happen?" a reporter asked.

"Jeremy, would you wait until you do? The answer is we act now to protect the future," Spicer replied.

But what terrorist attack in Atlanta could Spicer be pointing at?

Of course, there was the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing more than 20 years ago which killed two people and injured more than 100.

Eric Robert Rudolph pleaded guilty to a total of four attacks, including the Olympic Park bombing and bombings at a Sandy Springs abortion clinic and a Midtown Atlanta nightclub.

But those were each cases of domestic terrorism, not Islamist terrorism -- and during the January 30 White House briefing, when asked if more extreme vetting of refugees and immigrants was needed, Spicer once again, mentioned Atlanta.

"I don't think you have to look any further of the families of the Boston Marathon, in Atlanta, in San Bernardino to ask if we can go further. There are obviously steps we should and can be taking," Spicer said. "I think the President is going to continue to do what he can to make sure this country is safe as possible."

Since we are unable to find an example of Islamist terrorism being carried out in Atlanta, we reached out to the White House's press office and asked what attack in Atlanta Spicer is referring to.

We also reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for any records of Islamist terror in Atlanta.

We have not heard back from either office.

