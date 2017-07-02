Tom Price: President can do more than one thing at a time

U.S. Health and Human Services secretary Tom Price appeared Sunday morning on NBC's "Meet the Press" with host Chuck Todd.

Price, a former Georgia congressman, talked about President Donald Trump's tweeting, as well as health care reform.

TODD: I'm just asking you as a father. If your son tweeted about a woman like that, what would you say to him?

PRICE: Chuck, you know, this is really remarkable. You've got incredible challenges across this nation, incredible challenges around the world. The challenge that I've been given is to address the health care issues. And your program, a program with the incredible history of Meet the Press, and that's what you want to talk about?

TODD: I don't.

PRICE: Let me suggest to you that the American people want to talk about the challenges.

TODD: Mr. Secretary, I don't. Mr. Secretary, with all due respect, you're blaming me for what the president of the United States has spent his entire week focused on?

PRICE: No. Listen to me, with all due respect. The American people are concerned about a health care system that is not providing choices, where premiums are going up, where insurance companies are vacating markets all across this land. And that's what they want us to concentrate on. And that's what they want us to fix. And that's what I and the president are working on.

TODD: Why isn't the president as devoted to this as you are?

PRICE: Well, I think that he is, absolutely. The fact of the matter is that he can do more than one thing at a time.

On the Senate health care bill:

TODD: The president suggesting, repeal now, replace later. Is that your official stance now? Is that an acknowledgment that the Senate bill is unworkable as it stands?

PRICE: We think that Leader McConnell and his senators within the Senate are working to try to get this piece of legislation on track. They're conversations are ongoing as we speak. And, so, we look forward to, hopefully, them coming back after this Fourth of July recess and getting the work done.

