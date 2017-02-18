Trump draws 9,000 for campaign-like rally in Florida

As the sun sets in the west, people outside the hangar watch president Trump on two giant tv screens set up outside. (Photo: MALCOLM DENEMARK/FLORIDA TODAY)

MELBOURNE, Fla. — President Trump provided his supporters a game plan for transforming America during a speech Saturday in Florida.

Roughly 9,000 people heard the president speak inside a hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport, according to Melbourne Fire Chief Chuck Bogle

During his wide-ranging speech on both domestic and foreign issues, Trump promised that, within the next several weeks, he will introduce "a great health care plan that's going to take the place of the disaster Obamacare."

He said his plan will offer "much better health care and a much lower cost. Obamacare doesn't work. It is unaffordable."

The event was organized by the Donald Trump campaign, not the White House.

Reminiscent of his campaign rallies, those in attendance wore red "Make America Great Again" hats and T-shirts, shook pom-poms and waved signs.

In discussing jobs and the economy, Trump said, "We believe in two simple rules: Buy American and hire American. We're going to start providing jobs like you've never seen before. It's going to be a new day in America. You're going to be proud again."

Trump said he would "make our inner cities safe again," through efforts to "destroy criminal cartels" and stop illegal drugs coming into cities.

The president also said he would soon start to build a wall with Mexico, and would "keep radical Islamic terrorists the hell out of our country" and "develop a plan to totally destroy ISIS."

Trump promised to push forward with immigration restrictions, despite a negative court ruling.

(© 2017 FLORIDA TODAY)