Trump mulling decision on withdrawal from Paris Accords

President Donald Trump says he is hearing from a lot of people both ways when it comes to whether or not to stay in or back out of the Paris Accord on Climate Change.

This follows reports Wednesday morning that the president plans to withdraw from the agreement. Those reports drew a swift reaction from politicians nationwide -- including in Georgia.

When Trump was asked by reporters, "Do you think climate change is a hoax?"

He did not weigh in -- and simply said, "Thank you, everybody. Thank you, very much."

But plenty of others are weighing in -- including here in Georgia.

Upon hearing the reports anticipating an American withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed blasted the idea.

Reed said it "isolates our country from international partners in shared, global efforts to curb climate change, and at its core, is an assault on our future stability and prosperity."

A withdrawal would sit much better with US Senator David Perdue.

Perdue was one of 20 senators who signed a recent letter to the president, urging him to "make a clean exit from the Paris Agreement so that your Administration can follow through on its commitment to rescind the Clean Power Plan."

The argument from many on the Right is that the Paris Agreement wouldn't help the environment enough to offset the number of coal and gas-related jobs that would be lost.

That argument does not sit well with Dr. Marshall Shepherd. He is a professor of atmospheric sciences at UGA as well as the host of The Weather Geeks on The Weather Channel.

He said the US is already a leader in carbon emissions that contribute to climate change. By pulling out, he said, it would cease to be a leader in fighting climate change.

"With the United States out of that, we're one of the dominant emitters. So one of the key players at the table is no longer having dinner," Shepherd said. "The key thing with the United States is, we are seen as leaders. This does open the opportunity for the rest of Europe and China to really lead on climate action and new technologies."

Now, there are questions as to whether the US can simply walk away from the Paris Agreement without consequences. An EU leader pointed out that even if it did withdraw, it would still be required by international law to uphold it for several years.

Trump tweeted earlier he'll announce his decision in the next few days.

