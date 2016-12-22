Trump names Conway White House counselor

(Getty Images)

Kellyanne Conway, who successfully managed Donald Trump's presidential campaign, will join his White House as counselor to the president, the transition team said Thursday.

Conway "has been a trusted adviser and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory," Trump said in a statement. "She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message."

Trump and aides had talked to Conway about becoming White House press secretary, but she sought a more advisory position.

In thanking the president-elect for an "amazing opportunity" to be presidential counselor, Conway said that "a Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across this great nation. I am humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of action and results."

The transition team said that Trump's victory last month "shattered the glass ceiling for women. Conway is the first female campaign manager of either major party to win a presidential general election."

Trump made the Conway announcement before another day of meetings at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.