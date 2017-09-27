WXIA
President Trump: 'Not happy' with HHS Secretary Tom Price

The Health and Human Services secretary is under fire for the use of private jets during travel.

Michael King , WXIA 2:05 PM. EDT September 27, 2017

President Donald Trump says he is "not happy" with his Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price following reports that Price used a private plane for official business.

And Trump says he let Price know it.

Asked whether he's planning on firing Price, Trump responded: "We'll see."

Trump spoke to reporters Wednesday as he departed the White House for a trip to Indianapolis to sell his tax plan.

Price said Saturday he would stop flying private planes on official business while an internal review of the flights is being done. He's also said he welcomes the review.

 

