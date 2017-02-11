Trump or Baldwin? Dominican paper gets it wrong

A screenshot from the digital version of El Nacional newspaper’s Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, edition, showing a photo of actor Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump. (Photo: El Nacional)

It was an honest mistake.

A newspaper in the Dominican Republic meant to run a photo of President Trump but accidentally ran a photo of Alec Baldwin doing his impression of Trump on Saturday Night Live instead.

The story, published on Friday in El Nacional, was about Israel's decision to allow more settlers to build in disputed territories and Trump's statement that the move did not aid in the peace process.

The story featured photos of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and what was meant to be Trump but was instead Baldwin.

The paper quickly issued an apology.

On Saturday it published an explanation, saying El Nacional had gotten the photo from the Associated Press, which had sent it out on the photo wire along with information about Saturday Night Live, which Baldwin will host on Saturday.

However, the photo was run in the paper as if it were Trump, a placement that went unnoticed despite the many people who edited the page.

"El Nacional apologizes to the readers and to all those who felt affected by the publication," the paper wrote.

Trump has famously dissed Saturday Night Live and especially Balwin, calling the show "unwatchable."

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

