Trump supporters to stage downtown Atlanta rally on Monday

Supporters of President Donald Trump are staging another round of rallies Monday afternoon to push back against the loud national noise of town hall meetings coming from critics of lawmakers over the past few weeks.

Monday's event is being organized by Debbie Dooley, well-known leader within Georgia's Tea Party circles. She is working to organize 'Spirit of America events across the nation, which she says are open to anyone who supports Trump in his efforts to 'bring back manufacturing jobs to America, put the security of our nation ahead of political correctness," and other memes expressed within the 2016 Republican campaign platform.

The noontime event on Monday is going to be held at Liberty Plaza, across from the statehouse.

Monday's rally comes on the heels of an earlier, sparsely attended pro-Trump rally more than a week ago in downtown Atlanta.

“People are kind of confused in Washington because he got elected – and then he did precisely what he said he was going to do,” said Columbus Republican Sen. Josh McKoon, who said he spends more time in the state Legislature fighting 'elitists' than Democrats. “The sneering contempt of people in leadership positions was turned back, finally, on Nov. 8 when people like you showed up.”

Dooley says she wants demonstrators to keep the tone for the rally 'positive, patriotic and uplifting.'

"President Trump is under attack from the left, so we need to show the left we support President Trump," Dooley wrote in a note to supporters. In the note, she asked demonstrators attending the rally not to bring negative signs.

Opponents of the president's policies have marched in cities across the nation, flooded the phone lines of Republican lawmakers and held dozens of town hall meetings to try to get their voices heard by senators and congressional representatives directly, with varying degrees of success.

