Trump's Supreme Court choice comes today

A view of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON — Nearly a full year after Justice Antonin Scalia's death left the Supreme Court shorthanded, President Trump is poised to nominate a replacement who's three decades younger, setting off a pitched battle over the direction of the nation's highest court.

Trump's nominee is set to be unveiled from the Oval Office at 8 p.m. Tuesday, with most attention focused on two federal appeals court judges from opposite sides of the country: Neil Gorsuch of Colorado and Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania.

Gorsuch, 49, is a Scalia acolyte who believes judges should interpret laws as they are written and enforce the Constitution as the nation's framers intended. He writes with a Scalia-like flair and has degrees from Columbia, Harvard and Oxford.

Hardiman, 51, is less widely known but has a Trump in his corner: The president's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, sits with him on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit. He has a strong conservative record on issues affecting criminal law and the Second Amendment.

Those two emerged from a list of 21 people Trump was considering, topped initially by federal appeals court judges William Pryor of Alabama and Diane Sykes of Wisconsin. But Pryor has a more controversial record on issues such as abortion and gay rights, possibly making Senate confirmation risky, and the 59-year-old Sykes projects to fewer years on the bench.

Trump's nominee will face intense opposition from Senate Democrats and liberal interest groups, which already have scheduled a 9 p.m. protest at the Supreme Court to follow the announcement.

Republicans hold a 52-seat majority in the Senate, large enough to block former president Barack Obama's choice of federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland last year but not sufficient to overcome a filibuster if Democrats seek to bottle up the nomination as revenge for what many consider a stolen Supreme Court seat. Unless Trump can win over eight of them, Republicans will have to change the Senate's rules, eliminating the 60-vote threshold needed to bring the nomination to the floor. Trump endorsed such a move last week.

The White House is hoping to have the seat filled in time for the court's April sitting, the last of the 2016 term, when several cases could be considered involving such issues as religious liberty and transgender rights. That likely was one reason for announcing the nomination two days earlier than initially planned.

Replacing Scalia will not shift the court ideologically from where it was a year ago, but it will put conservatives one seat short of a commanding majority. With the seat filled, the longest-serving justice, Anthony Kennedy, once again will be the man in the middle — siding with conservatives in most cases but occasionally with liberals on issues such as abortion, affirmative action and gay rights.

Still, Democrats understand demographics: Kennedy, appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988, is 80 years old and considering retirement. President Bill Clinton's two justices, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer, are 83 and 78, respectively. One or more retirements would give Trump an opportunity to shift the court to the right, possibly for generations to come.

