Twitter lampoons Trump for Frederick Douglass comments

President Donald Trump's meeting Wednesday with African-American leaders provided his critics on Twitter with plenty of ammo — and they didn't shy from taking fire.
The White House meeting involved Trump praising black leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Frederick Douglass while weaving in shots at media outlets.
The statement getting perhaps the most attention was his roundabout way of lauding Douglass, the famed abolitionist: "Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who has done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice."
Here's what Twitter had to say:
