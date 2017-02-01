Twitter lampoons Trump for Frederick Douglass comments

President Donald Trump (C) sits beside Executive VP and CEO of the National Rifle Association Wayne LaPierre (R), and Executive Director of the National Right To Life Committee David O'Steen (L) on February 1, 2017 (Photo: Michael Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump's meeting Wednesday with African-American leaders provided his critics on Twitter with plenty of ammo — and they didn't shy from taking fire.

The White House meeting involved Trump praising black leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Frederick Douglass while weaving in shots at media outlets.

The statement getting perhaps the most attention was his roundabout way of lauding Douglass, the famed abolitionist: "Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who has done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice."

Here's what Twitter had to say:

He's being recognized more and more, so read up on #FrederickDouglass and the amazing job he's done https://t.co/qNZ1Q1mHTW pic.twitter.com/Ri3bgFYqJz — Yale Univ Press (@yalepress) February 1, 2017

"Harriet Tubman. With that underground railroad. I would have run it ABOVE-ground. It would've been amazing." #TrumpOnBlackHistory — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 1, 2017

"I mean, George Washington Carver. With the peanuts? Love peanut butter. When it's inside those pretzel nibs? Nice." #TrumpOnBlackHistory — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 1, 2017

Does the president or the White House press secretary know that Frederick Douglass is dead — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 1, 2017

Congratulations to Frederick Douglass for doing an amazing job and being recognized more and more. — Luke O'Neil (@lukeoneil47) February 1, 2017

Total words used to praise MLK, Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman & Rosa Parks: 53. Number of words used to praise Omarosa: 51. https://t.co/ga9qB3UnHw — J.A. Adande (@jadande) February 1, 2017

Summary of Trump's Black History Month speech: “This is all about Oppressed Black Man Donald Trump". #blackhistorymonth #trump — Lincoln Trudeau (@lincolntrudeau) February 1, 2017

Trump is on course to make this the longest Black History Month ever, and it's not even a leap year. — Patriot Snopes (@patriot_snopes) February 1, 2017

Today starts Black History Month, or, as Donald Trump will probably call it, just February. — Accidental Chair (@bvb1123) February 1, 2017

Learned today that Frederick Douglass is still alive, which I found oddly comforting. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) February 1, 2017

