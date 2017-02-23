WATCH LVIE: Vice President Mike Pence to speak at CPAC

US Vice-President Mike Pence gives a press conference after a meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on February 20, 2017. US President Donald Trump expects NATO allies to make real progress by the end of this year towards the increased defence spending target agreed by the alliance, his Vice President Mike Pence said on February 20, 2017. / AFP / EMMANUEL DUNAND (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: EMMANUEL DUNAND, This content is subject to copyright.)

President Donald Trump , Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the administration will take the stage during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland Thursday and Friday.

You can watch speeches from the conference live in the player above.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM CPAC AGENDA:

Thursday

9:10 a.m. - Kellyanne Conway

11:10 a.m. - Ted Cruz

12:50 p.m. - U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos

1:05 p.m. - Reince Priebus & Steve Bannon

7:30 p.m. - Vice President Mike Pence ​Friday

10:20 a.m. - President Donald Trump

