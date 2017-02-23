WATCH LVIE: Vice President Mike Pence to speak at CPAC

You can watch speeches from the conference live in the player above.
HIGHLIGHTS FROM CPAC AGENDA:
Thursday
- 9:10 a.m. - Kellyanne Conway
- 11:10 a.m. - Ted Cruz
- 12:50 p.m. - U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos
- 1:05 p.m. - Reince Priebus & Steve Bannon
- 7:30 p.m. - Vice President Mike Pence
Friday
- 10:20 a.m. - President Donald Trump
