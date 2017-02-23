WXIA
WATCH LVIE: Vice President Mike Pence to speak at CPAC

USA TODAY NETWORK , WXIA 7:41 PM. EST February 23, 2017

President Donald TrumpVice President Mike Pence and other members of the administration will take the stage during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland Thursday and Friday.

You can watch speeches from the conference live in the player above.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM CPAC AGENDA:

Thursday

  • 9:10 a.m. - Kellyanne Conway
  • 11:10 a.m. - Ted Cruz
  • 12:50 p.m. - U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos
  • 1:05 p.m.  - Reince Priebus & Steve Bannon
  • 7:30 p.m.  - Vice President Mike Pence

Friday

  • 10:20 a.m. - President Donald Trump

PHOTOS | 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference

