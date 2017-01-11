NEW YORK – It’s been a while coming.

Today, for the first time since July, President-elect Donald Trump will be addressing the media’s questions at a press conference in Trump Tower.

Slated for 11 a.m., this will also be Trump’s first official press conference since winning the election and is the one he postponed in December.

Intelligence agencies briefed Trump last week on reports that contained allegations that Russia has blackmail on him involving sexual and financial indecency.

He has been firing back, via Twitter, at accusers who say he’s involved in shady communications with Russia. He has been calling out those who are alleging his misconduct as a “total political witch hunt” and “fake news.”

FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

He quoted Russia in a Tweet, which he said called the report a “complete and total fabrication, utter nonsense.”

Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is "A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE." Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Trump continues his rant on Twitter, questioning if the U.S. is Nazi Germany.

“Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?”

Russia has denied comprising communication with the President-elect.

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

I win an election easily, a great "movement" is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Trump is expected to react to the allegations during the live press conference.

He may also touch on other topics making headlines, including:

• Republicans’ efforts to roll back Obamacare.

• Criticism of some of Trump's cabinet nominations and appointments, including his son-in-law.

