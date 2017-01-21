What does Trump's first executive order mean for your mortgage?

President Donald Trump prepares to sign a confirmation for Defense Secretary James Mattis as his Chief of Staff Reince Priebus points while Vice President Mike Pence watches Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Pool/Getty Images)

Donald Trump blocked an Obama administration policy Friday that would have reduced the cost of mortgages for millions of home buyers.

Here’s a look at what Trump’s first executive action means for your mortgage:

What happened?

In the first hour of Trump's presidency, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sent a letter to lenders, real estate brokers and closing agents suspending the 0.25 percentage point premium rate cut for Federal Housing Administration-backed loans. The new rates, announced on Jan. 9, would have gone into effect on Friday.

Who does the cut affect?

The order will affect millions of homeowners with an FHA-backed mortgage. FHA backs about 16% of the country's new mortgages. FHA loans offer easier credit requirements, lower down payments and smaller closing costs, attractive perks for lower-income home buyers.

William E. Brown, the president of the National Association of Realtors, said the cut allowed more people to qualify for a mortgage because more borrowers could meet the debt-to-income ratio required to borrow money.

How much will it cost homeowners?

That cut would have saved home buyers about $29 a month on a $200,000 mortgage. U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, said the cut equaled an average of $500 per year.

It only took an hour for those populist words delivered on the steps of the Capitol to ring hollow. Actions always speak louder than words. pic.twitter.com/jrIrC8NFGZ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 20, 2017

